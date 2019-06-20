Romanian health network Regina Maria takes over genetic testing centres

The Regina Maria health network, the second-biggest player in Romania’s private medical services market, announced the takeover of Genetic Center, a chain of laboratories specialized in genetic tests with centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and collecting points in several other cities in Romania.

The Genetic Center in Cluj, inaugurated in 2009, was the second genetics laboratory set up in Romania, and in 2017 it had the biggest business of all the national laboratories in the country. In 2016, following a research project on male infertility, the Genetic Center in Bucharest was opened.

Genetic Center covers 16 medical specialties and 100 types of analyses. The analyses and tests performed by the Genetic Center serve medical specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, hematology, oncology, internal, gastroenterology, infantile neurology, pediatrics, otolaryngology, ophthalmology, and obstetrics-gynecology. Of these, the most requested tests are those for oncology and obstetrics-gynecology.

(Photo source: the company)