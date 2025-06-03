RebelDot and Banca Transilvania put Romania on the Formula 1 map with Racing Bulls and McLaren deals

Cluj-Napoca-based RebelDot and Banca Transilvania have both stepped into the global spotlight with major Formula 1 partnerships, marking a significant moment for Romanian companies in the high-stakes world of motorsports.

RebelDot, a leading technology company specializing in AI, data, and digital solutions, made its debut at the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious races in the F1 calendar. The company’s logo appeared for the first time on the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls car, following the February announcement of its strategic partnership with the team.

As the Official Technology Partner, RebelDot brings its expertise in performance optimization through advanced digital tools, aligning with the team’s goal to work “faster and smarter” on and off the track.

The Monaco Grand Prix also marked the best team result of the season for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, with drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson finishing 6th and 8th, respectively.

“The presence of the RebelDot logo at one of the most watched races on the Formula 1 calendar, with an estimated audience of approximately 90 million viewers globally, provides the company with significant exposure and positioning in the premium technology space. Through this association, RebelDot reaffirms its commitment to innovation and performance while expanding the company’s international visibility,” reads the press release.

Meanwhile, Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania and in South-Eastern Europe in terms of assets, has been named Official Race Partner for the McLaren Formula 1 Team at the 2025 Formula 1 Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix. The collaboration, developed through the bank’s longstanding partnership with Mastercard, will see the BT and Mastercard logos featured on the McLaren MCL39 cars and equipment driven by championship leaders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Piastri and Norris are currently ranked first and second, respectively, in the Formula 1 Drivers’ standings, the company said in the press release. McLaren is the leader of the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship standings.

The agreement, which extends through the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, positions Banca Transilvania at the heart of one of the sport’s most storied teams.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: RebelDot)