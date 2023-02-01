Business

Romanian tech company CryptoDATA becomes sponsor of Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team

01 February 2023
Romanian company CryptoDATA Wispr announced that it became a sponsor and technical partner of Alfa Romeo Sauber.

"After we acquired the former MotoGP team RNF Yamaha, which is currently RNF CryptoDATA, we considered that we could do even more, to develop the reputation and image of the company and the products we develop, and that's how we ended up in a partnership with Alfa Romeo Sauber, on the one hand as technical partners, on the other as sponsors," reads a company press release published by G4media.ro.

CryptoDATA is also known for having unveiled last year a plan for an electric vehicle and for claiming they are ready to rescue the FTX crypto exchange "because its collapse would diminish public confidence in the blockchain industry."

Last September, Romanian group Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, also announced that it entered into a multi-year partnership with Italian car manufacturer Ferrari to become Cybersecurity global partner of Scuderia Ferrari, one of the most powerful teams in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Twitter/Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake)

