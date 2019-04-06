CBRE: Investments in Romania’s real estate sector hit EUR 117 mln in Q1

The volume of real estate investments in Romania, in the first quarter of the year, amounted to EUR 117.5 million, a volume close to the one in Hungary, where the market hit EUR 123 million, but below the Czech, Austrian and Polish markets, according to real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

In comparison, Slovakia’s investments totaled EUR 86.5 million in the first three months of the year, while deals in the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland exceeded EUR 700 million each.

The acquisition of Prime Capital’s retail parks portfolio by MAS Real Estate for EUR 113 million accounted for most of the quarter’s market volume.

CBRE expects further growth, particularly in the office and industrial segments. The move announced by some major players such as Globalworth and NEPI Rockcastle, regarding their expansion on the Polish market, leaves room for other players, both local and foreign, to enter the Romanian market, CBRE managing director Razvan Iorgu reasoned.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)