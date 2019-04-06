Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:34
Real Estate
CBRE: Investments in Romania’s real estate sector hit EUR 117 mln in Q1
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of real estate investments in Romania, in the first quarter of the year, amounted to EUR 117.5 million, a volume close to the one in Hungary, where the market hit EUR 123 million, but below the Czech, Austrian and Polish markets, according to real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

In comparison, Slovakia’s investments totaled EUR 86.5 million in the first three months of the year, while deals in the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland exceeded EUR 700 million each.

The acquisition of Prime Capital’s retail parks portfolio by MAS Real Estate for EUR 113 million accounted for most of the quarter’s market volume.

CBRE expects further growth, particularly in the office and industrial segments. The move announced by some major players such as Globalworth and NEPI Rockcastle, regarding their expansion on the Polish market, leaves room for other players, both local and foreign, to enter the Romanian market, CBRE managing director Razvan Iorgu reasoned.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:34
Real Estate
CBRE: Investments in Romania’s real estate sector hit EUR 117 mln in Q1
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of real estate investments in Romania, in the first quarter of the year, amounted to EUR 117.5 million, a volume close to the one in Hungary, where the market hit EUR 123 million, but below the Czech, Austrian and Polish markets, according to real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

In comparison, Slovakia’s investments totaled EUR 86.5 million in the first three months of the year, while deals in the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland exceeded EUR 700 million each.

The acquisition of Prime Capital’s retail parks portfolio by MAS Real Estate for EUR 113 million accounted for most of the quarter’s market volume.

CBRE expects further growth, particularly in the office and industrial segments. The move announced by some major players such as Globalworth and NEPI Rockcastle, regarding their expansion on the Polish market, leaves room for other players, both local and foreign, to enter the Romanian market, CBRE managing director Razvan Iorgu reasoned.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40