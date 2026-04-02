Retailer Carrefour to bring pay-per-task system to Romania

The retail chain store Carrefour Romania is set to implement a pay-per-task system that will allow Romanians to work in its locations and receive payment for fulfilling specific tasks, Economica.net reported.

The new system, developed by Swedish company Traxlo, targets tasks such as preparing online orders, restocking shelves, or checking inventory. The temporary workers can earn between RON 30 and a few hundred lei.

Carrefour is the first retailer in the country to implement a solution for improving the efficiency of online order preparation. The particularity of the new pay-per-task system is that users are paid per completed activity, not per hour.

The “jobs” will be available through the Traxlo platform tasku. Users who create an account are immediately connected with a nearby Carrefour store and can earn extra income when completing certain tasks. Individuals can choose when and where they complete tasks, being supported by clear instructions and onboarding processes within the platform.

Tasks are created and managed within the platform, where each activity is clearly defined, supported by training materials, and verified through digital reporting and photo validation. This allows both store teams and central teams to monitor execution and maintain consistent operational standards.

“We are coming to Romania with a solution that helps local communities earn additional income, and the partnership with Carrefour Romania represents a first step in this direction,” said Paulius Vezelis, CEO of Traxlo.

“As the e-grocery market develops, store operations become increasingly dynamic. Through the Traxlo platform, retailers can activate task-based operational support exactly when needed, helping store teams prepare orders efficiently and maintain high service standards,” he concluded, cited by Economica.net.

Traxlo already operates in the United Kingdom and in several European markets, collaborating with major retailers to support in-store operations through a network of over 35,000 registered taskers. So far, the platform has facilitated nearly half a million verified retail tasks, helping retailers manage peak periods, staff shortages, and short-term demand increases.

The Traxlo model has already been implemented by major retail groups in Europe, including REWE Group, the owner of Penny, Żabka (Froo), and Salling Group, where thousands of people complete tasks in stores across multiple cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)