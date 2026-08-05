Râșnov Film and Histories Festival opens with concerts, outdoor screenings

The Film and Histories Festival in Râșnov (FFIR) opens this weekend its 18th edition, showcasing an extensive program of film screenings, concerts, debates, theatre performances, and other events.

The festival kicks off at Feldioara Fortress, where children are invited to take part in interactive workshops, followed by concerts, performances, and open-air film screenings throughout the opening weekend. On August 7, the public will be able to attend a concert by Grupul Om Bun, before watching Andrzej Wajda's classic Katyn, according to a release quoted by News.ro.

In Brașov, the festival begins on August 7 with FFIR Pop-Up: Coresi Edition, a family-oriented program covering sports games, workshops and cheerleading demonstrations by Râșnov Stars. The evening program includes a concert by Watzzy.

On the same day, Codlea hosts a concert by the Romanian Youth Jazz Orchestra at the Evangelical Church, followed by a screening of the Romanian documentary The -escu Family Diary, directed by Șerban Georgescu.

On August 8, the Weavers' Bastion in Brașov (pictured) hosts a solo concert by Radu Almășan (Bosquito), followed by a screening of The Last Viking, the latest feature by Danish director Anders Thomas Jensen.

The opening weekend marks the start of the program running through August 23, bringing together more than 100 events and around 100 guests from the fields of culture, history, journalism and public life across the festival's four host towns.

This year's edition features more than 50 film screenings, 18 debates and lectures, 20 concerts, three theatre performances, four special events, and the FFIR Summer School, which will bring together more than 70 high school and university students. Events will take place in Râșnov, Brașov, Feldioara and Codlea.

The festival will take place August 7-9 in Feldioara, August 7-13 in Brașov, August 8 in Codlea, and August 14-23 in Râșnov.

(Photo: Emi Cristea/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com