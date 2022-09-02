Capital markets powered by BSE

 

Raiffeisen Bank lists sustainable bonds worth RON 500 mln at BVB

02 September 2022
Raiffeisen Bank Romania recently listed its first sustainable bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). They are worth RON 500 mln (EUR 102 mln), have a 5-year maturity and a fixed annual interest of 8.92%.

The bonds, which trade under the symbol RBR027A on the stock exchange, are the fifth set of Raiffeisen bonds tradeable on the stock exchange. The value of all five bonds issued by Raiffeisen Bank is over RON 3 bln.

"We are proud that with this bond issuance we mark a new first on the local capital market, confirming, once again, our pioneering role and our commitment to supporting a sustainable development of the Romanian economy," said Romulus Mircea, executive director of asset and liability management, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"Social aspects, as well as those related to the environment, are constantly on the investors' radar, so we are happy about the increased interest shown by institutional investors for these sustainable bonds," he added.

The funds raised will be used to finance sustainable projects, according to the eligibility criteria described in the Bank's Framework for Sustainable Bonds.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

