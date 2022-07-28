Libra Bank pays 6.5% fixed coupon on 10-year bonds denominated in euros

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian bank Libra, a lender specialized in the niche of liberal professions and owned by the American investment fund New Century Holdings, issued EUR 4.26 mln in bonds with a face value of EUR 500 each, a maturity of ten years and a 6.5% fixed coupon attached.

The bond was issued in a private placement during July 12-26 at an unspecified price and will be listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

It is Libra’s third bond, with the latest one (of EUR4.3 mln and EUR 500 face value), maturing in 2030, trading on BVB at a yield to maturity of 4.9% resulting from the 5% coupon and a trading price of 1% above par.

Libra’s first issue, of EUR 40 mln in EUR 100,000 bonds, pays a 4.25% coupon and matures in 2028.

(Photo: Teodororoianu/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com