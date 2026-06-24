Warsaw-based R.Power gets EUR 42 million for four PV projects in Romania

Warsaw-headquartered R.Power, a pan-European Independent Power Producer, has signed a project finance facility with a total value of EUR 41.6 million (EUR 34.1 million and RON 39.5 million [approximately EUR 7.5 million]) for a portfolio of four PV projects in Romania totaling approximately 75 MWp.

The facility has been provided on a club deal basis, split equally between ING Bank NV and UniCredit Bank SA.

The four PV projects, including a 55 MWp high-voltage project, are due to be connected in 2027. They form part of R.Power’s growing solar, hybrid, and energy storage pipeline in Romania, which now amounts to 2 GW. This includes two operational PV projects and several PV projects awarded Contracts for Difference in Romania’s 2024 auction process.

The transaction brings the total project finance secured by R.Power in 2026 to approximately EUR 250 million.

R.Power’s overall CEE solar pipeline now stands at 10 GW, spanning Poland and Romania. As this PV portfolio matures, R.Power is also exploring opportunities to maximize the value and resilience of certain sites through co-located battery energy storage, alongside its standalone BESS project pipeline, the company said.

“This transaction is a good example of how our CEE solar portfolio is maturing. We have built a substantial pipeline of well-located, grid-secured assets across the region, and we are now seeing that pipeline translate into financed, operational capacity,” Michał Swół, Chief Investment Officer at R.Power, said.

“We are pleased to support R.Power in advancing its Romanian solar portfolio, a transaction that further reinforces ING’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition and achieving our Net Zero ambitions. Romania is increasingly attractive for renewable energy investments, supported by strong long-term fundamentals and a growing pipeline of bankable projects,” Oana Mogoi, Head of Energy at ING Bank Romania, said.

“UniCredit is pleased to support R.Power in financing this photovoltaic portfolio in Romania, further strengthening our partnership across geographies. This transaction highlights our ability to deliver cross-border structured energy solutions and our continued commitment to advancing high-quality renewable projects and the energy transition in Romania,” Daniel Sava, Advisory & Financing Solutions Director at Unicredit Bank S.A. (Romania), said.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Warsaw, R.Power has evolved into a pan-European IPP, with 1.4GW of projects operational or under construction. R.Power’s European growth strategy centers on a significant pipeline of advanced, grid-secure battery energy storage (BESS) projects, both standalone and hybrid with solar PV. The company has over 10GW of grid-secured, utility-scale BESS, hybrid, and renewable generation projects spanning major markets including Poland, Romania, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

(Photo: Doric1950/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com