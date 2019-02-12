Romanian IT company mulls issuing bonds to speed up expansion

Romanian IT company Qualitance wants to tap the local capital market by selling bonds denominated in euro, in amount of EUR 1.5-2.5 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The money would be spent for faster expansion of the business and, potentially, for the acquisition of other companies.

According to market sources, the company plans to sell three-year bonds with a coupon of between 4.5% and 5.5% per year.

Qualitance, a company that is 10 years old and was founded by two mathematicians, Ioan Iacob and Radu Constantinescu, has hired the brokerage firm Tradeville to manage this operation.

The company would like to launch its bond issue in December, but this will depend on investor demand and market conditions.

Qualitance develops revolutionary digital solutions that leverage next generation technologies – AI, blockchain, machine learning, IoT, AR, VR, bringing to life amazing user experiences.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

