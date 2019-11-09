Romania Insider
Romanian firm launches integrated web platform for SMEs with EUR 0.8 mln investment
11 September 2019
Qbis, a Romanian company founded by three local entrepreneurs over 15 years ago, has launched a web platform with integrated digital marketing services, dedicated to entrepreneurs and SMEs.

The company has invested RON 4 million (EUR 0.84 mln) in developing the platform, 62.5% of which was covered with an EU grant.

WebDo offers its clients an integrated solution for the online presence of a business (domain, hosting, blog, traffic and content analysis, marketing applications) and a dedicated team of designers. The web platform competes with the top suppliers of similar solutions on the international market, being a much cheaper solution. Qbis estimates it will recover the investment in 3 years and aims to reach a number of 500 registered users by the end of this year.

As of September 1, the WebDo platform became available to users worldwide, in beta format. In the beginning, 90% of the customers will be from Asia, but local customers will account for over 30% of the total within 3-5 years, according to Adrian Pătrașcu, manager and CIO of Qbis.

(Photo source: the company)

