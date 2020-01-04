Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 08:18
Business
PwC: only 11% of Romanian companies ponder firing employees
01 April 2020
Romanian companies seek alternative options to firing people, such reduced work agreements, paid holidays or non-paid leaves, cutting non-critical costs related to trainings or supplementary bonuses, while only 11% of them consider firing part of the employees, according to Oana Munteanu, senior manager people & organization PwC Romania commenting on the outcome of the HR Barometer conducted by the consultancy firm at the end of March.

“The vast majority of companies want to keep their employees and reduce the negative effects on them. Unfortunately, the solutions are limited and difficult to anticipate in an unpredictable climate that results in an unexpected drop in revenues in a very short time,” said Daniel Anghel, partner and leader of the fiscal and legal services, PwC Romania.

Some 37% of the companies have decided to partially or totally suspend their activity while 20% of the companies have only reduced their activity, after the state of emergency was declared on March 16.

Out of the total companies, 27% will definitely use the technical unemployment solution.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

1
 

