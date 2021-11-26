Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/26/2021 - 08:31
Business

PwC: RO companies should revise payroll budgets in response to higher inflation

26 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The upward revision of the inflation trajectory puts pressure on the payrolls earmarked by the private companies in Romania for 2022, according to the second part of the PayWell 2021 study conducted by PwC Romania.

While the companies previously estimated at an average increase of wages of 7%, the rate should be revised upwards by 2-3 percentage points, to compensate for the loss of purchasing power, according to the study.

According to a company statement, most companies drafted their budgets at the end of the summer, when inflation still stood at 4%.

By the end of the year, inflation is expected to exceed 7%, which could lead to a revision of the payroll.

Romania’s headline inflation is expected to hit 7.5% YoY at the end of the year (compared to 5.6% YoY projected in August and 4.1% YoY in May), to rise to 8.6% YoY at the end of the second quarter next year as the temporary energy bill subsidies are phased out, and ease to 5.9% YoY at the end of 2022, under the revised inflation outlook revealed by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on November 11.

(Photo: Ironjohn/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/26/2021 - 08:31
Business

PwC: RO companies should revise payroll budgets in response to higher inflation

26 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The upward revision of the inflation trajectory puts pressure on the payrolls earmarked by the private companies in Romania for 2022, according to the second part of the PayWell 2021 study conducted by PwC Romania.

While the companies previously estimated at an average increase of wages of 7%, the rate should be revised upwards by 2-3 percentage points, to compensate for the loss of purchasing power, according to the study.

According to a company statement, most companies drafted their budgets at the end of the summer, when inflation still stood at 4%.

By the end of the year, inflation is expected to exceed 7%, which could lead to a revision of the payroll.

Romania’s headline inflation is expected to hit 7.5% YoY at the end of the year (compared to 5.6% YoY projected in August and 4.1% YoY in May), to rise to 8.6% YoY at the end of the second quarter next year as the temporary energy bill subsidies are phased out, and ease to 5.9% YoY at the end of 2022, under the revised inflation outlook revealed by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on November 11.

(Photo: Ironjohn/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest