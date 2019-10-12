Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:06
Business
Romanian Socialists resuscitate Liberals’ VAT rate cut project
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The managing body of the Chamber of Deputies (the Bureau), still under the control of the Social Democrats (PSD), has placed on the agenda of the Romanian lower chamber a bill drafted earlier this year by the current ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL), which provisions a deep 3 percentage point cut in the standard VAT rate plus the broadening of sector to benefit from preferential VAT rates.

The Chamber of Deputies has the final word on this bill, already passed without an actual vote by the Senate on October 21, before the Liberals came to power in early November.

The Liberal finance minister Florin Citu strives to keep this year’s budget deficit “as close as possible” to 4% of GDP and targets 3.6% of GDP deficit for 2020.

Cutting the VAT rate even by a small amount would further complicate his mission. In fact, this was the declared intention of the Social Democrats. Senator Paul Stanescu, PSD’s secretary general, said in Slatina on Thursday that his party will pay particular attention to the "slippages" of the PNL Government, and will bring back on the agenda all the bills promoted by the Liberals during their opposition period to the PSD ruling.

The PSD also plans to cancel the measures taken at the end of 2018 though emergency ordinance (OUG) 114, known as the “greed tax”.

More precisely, the Social Democrats plan to remove any regulated gas and electricity prices (which they promoted in the first place) so that the gas and electricity prices paid by household consumers rise during the cold season, according to G4Media.ro.

Such measures are aimed at making things difficult for the Liberal Government and determine the Liberals to rapidly lose their electoral support.

PNL currently leads the electoral polls with about 10 percentage points ahead of PSD.

Romania will organize both local and parliamentary elections in 2020.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:06
Business
Romanian Socialists resuscitate Liberals’ VAT rate cut project
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The managing body of the Chamber of Deputies (the Bureau), still under the control of the Social Democrats (PSD), has placed on the agenda of the Romanian lower chamber a bill drafted earlier this year by the current ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL), which provisions a deep 3 percentage point cut in the standard VAT rate plus the broadening of sector to benefit from preferential VAT rates.

The Chamber of Deputies has the final word on this bill, already passed without an actual vote by the Senate on October 21, before the Liberals came to power in early November.

The Liberal finance minister Florin Citu strives to keep this year’s budget deficit “as close as possible” to 4% of GDP and targets 3.6% of GDP deficit for 2020.

Cutting the VAT rate even by a small amount would further complicate his mission. In fact, this was the declared intention of the Social Democrats. Senator Paul Stanescu, PSD’s secretary general, said in Slatina on Thursday that his party will pay particular attention to the "slippages" of the PNL Government, and will bring back on the agenda all the bills promoted by the Liberals during their opposition period to the PSD ruling.

The PSD also plans to cancel the measures taken at the end of 2018 though emergency ordinance (OUG) 114, known as the “greed tax”.

More precisely, the Social Democrats plan to remove any regulated gas and electricity prices (which they promoted in the first place) so that the gas and electricity prices paid by household consumers rise during the cold season, according to G4Media.ro.

Such measures are aimed at making things difficult for the Liberal Government and determine the Liberals to rapidly lose their electoral support.

PNL currently leads the electoral polls with about 10 percentage points ahead of PSD.

Romania will organize both local and parliamentary elections in 2020.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40