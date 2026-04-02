Romanian SocDem leader Sorin Grindeanu signals readiness for early premiership amid coalition tensions

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu has said his party is considering taking over the prime ministership earlier than stipulated under the current coalition agreement, as political tensions continue to mount, Digi24 reported.

Under the existing protocol, the rotation of the prime minister is scheduled for April 2027. However, Grindeanu indicated that revising this arrangement is one of three scenarios under discussion within PSD, alongside maintaining the coalition in its current form or withdrawing from it altogether.

“The coalition at this moment is not functioning as it should, and I am not saying that only one person is to blame. Everyone is to blame, and this must change,” Grindeanu said, acknowledging shared responsibility among coalition partners in a notable change of tone compared to sharp criticism against Liberal prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

He noted that PSD’s regional organisations, which are being consulted ahead of a final decision on April 20, have so far rejected the option of continuing the coalition without changes. However, he did not clarify whether there is support for a full withdrawal from government.

Asked whether PSD would be willing to assume the premiership immediately, Grindeanu said the option falls within the scenario of renegotiating the coalition framework.

“It is one of the variants that can be included,” he said, adding that the party is open to amending the protocol if necessary to maintain the coalition.

“If the protocol needs to be changed, in order for the coalition to continue, we will see if we end up in that situation. I can tell you for sure that the PSD does not run away from responsibility,” he added.

Any early transfer of the premiership would likely face resistance from coalition partners, particularly the National Liberal Party and the reformist Save Romania Union, and could raise concerns among investors about the pace of reforms.

President Nicușor Dan has so far avoided taking a firm position while engaging with coalition leaders in an effort to manage the political situation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)