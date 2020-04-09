Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 09:18
Politics
Romanian opposition wants to force 40% pension hike in Parliament
04 September 2020
Romania's Social Democrats consider amending the budget revision law, submitted by the Government for endorsement, in the sense of hiking the pensions by 40% - in line with the Pension Law - instead of 14% as proposed by the Executive.

"Pensions will increase by 40%, in line with the law in force, and the Government no longer has any mechanism, any kind of trick, to try, as much as it would like, to avoid this increase that the Romanian pensioners need very much," said Alfred Simonis, the leader of Social Democrat MPs, Bursa.ro reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"Next week, we will probably have the budget revision law passed without the article on increasing pensions by only 14%," he added.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban explained that 14% is all that the state budget can provide at this moment, and the remaining increase, up to the 40% set in the Pension Law, was only deferred. He said that the Government would refer the Parliament's decision to the Constitutional Court unless the lawmakers agreed with the Executive's more cautious approach. Still, it remains unclear whether the matter pertains to the Constitutional Court at all.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

