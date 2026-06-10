Activity in the Romanian real estate market intensified over the past three months, with total property sales recording an 11.5% increase compared to the previous three-month period, according to an analysis by independent real estate company eXp Romania.

The study used the latest transaction data published by the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Publicity (ANCPI), tracking total monthly property sales nationwide. The data show that 145,937 properties were sold across Romania in the last three months, compared to 130,860 sales recorded during the previous three months (November 2025 to January 2026).

Month-by-month tracking showed that although monthly transaction levels remained somewhat volatile, the overall trend points to an improvement in market dynamics. Following a seasonal slowdown at the beginning of the year, sales activity rebounded strongly in February and March, with 44,427 and 53,375 transactions recorded, respectively.

Although activity declined slightly in April to 48,135 sales, the total for the last three months remains well above the previous period. This improvement suggests that buyer confidence has continued to strengthen despite the broader economic uncertainty.

“An 11.5% increase in sales activity over the latest three-month period demonstrates that buyers remain active and that demand continues to grow following a slower start to the year. What we are seeing is a market that continues to demonstrate resilience. Transaction levels have improved considerably since January, and the fact that activity has remained elevated throughout the most recent quarter suggests that confidence remains intact among both buyers and sellers,” said Andrei Marinescu, Director of eXp Romania.

Earlier this month, a separate analysis showed that apartment prices increased in all major cities in Romania in March 2026 versus March 2025. Cluj-Napoca remained the most expensive city in the country (EUR 3,104/sqm), while Brașov surpassed the EUR 2,100/sqm threshold (EUR 2,171/sqm).

radu@romania-insider.com

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