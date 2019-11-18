Newly-opened shopping mall in Romania's Sibiu fined for lack of fire safety permit

The first shopping mall in Sibiu was given a RON 50,000 (EUR 10,5000) fine immediately after its inauguration on November 14, for functioning without fire safety authorization, Turnul Sfatului reported.

Representatives of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Sibiu said that the first shopping center in Sibiu was checked immediately after its inauguration on Thursday, November 14.

The mall received a sanction of RON 50,000, because it opened without fire safety authorization.

Promenada Sibiu shopping center, the 19th mall developed by NEPI Rockcastle in Romania, opened its doors to visitors on November 14.

The newest shopping center in the city is located close to the city’s old center and required an investment of EUR 100 million.

(Photo: Promenada Sibiu Facebook Page)

