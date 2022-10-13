Local retailer Profi recently announced that it will be lowering the temperature in several of its stores to save on energy.

The measure is part of a pilot project and will be combined with PV systems, which will be installed on top of Profi stores in Șag, Făget, Timișoara, Giarmata, Sânandrei, and Lipova, among others.

Although initially limited in scope, the project will eventually be expanded to include as many stores as possible. “We are moving towards solutions that allow not only the consistent continuation of the development strategy of our store network, but also the support of the Romanian economy as a whole at a time when energy resources must be used with maximum efficiency,” said Gaetan Pacton, General Manager Profi.

Each PV system ensures an annual production of around 50-100 MWh, contributing 20-25% of the store’s energy consumption. By partly switching to solar, Profi will keep up to 40,000 kg of CO2 emissions from being emitted per year, according to Dumitru Dragomir, vice-president and Profi’s business efficiency director.

Profi will also launch a program monitoring the functioning of the radiators and air conditioning units in its stores. The chain will, moreover, optimize the hours in which the equipment that prepares hot food, the biggest consumers of energy, will be in use. Lighting in Profi stores is done with low-consumption LED lightbulbs, but even these will be used less outside of working hours.

Profi has over 1600 stores in Romania, being the retail network with the largest geographical coverage in the country. It also employs around 28,000 people, being the largest employer in Romania, according to the press release.

(Photo source: press release)