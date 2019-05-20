Fastest-growing retail chain in Romania reaches 1,000 units

Profi, the retail network with the fastest expansion in Romania in recent years, opened its 1,000th unit on May 17. Timisoara-based Profi thus became the first retailer in Romania with 1,000 stores.

The company has opened units in almost 500 cities, smaller towns and villages in Romania and boasts with the widest footprint of all local modern retailers.

Profi has three store formats, namely the standard supermarkets, the Profi City proximity shops in urban areas and Profi Loco shops in rural areas. The company has about 16,000 employees.

Profi doubled its network since November 2016 when private equity fund Mid Europa Partners took over the company from Enterprise Investors. The new owner, which paid EUR 533 million for the shares, accelerated the expansion. In 2017, Profi had a turnover of over EUR 1 billion and a net profit of EUR 28 million.

(Photo source: the company)