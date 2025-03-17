Romanians rally in support of EU membership amid rising extremist rhetoric

Thousands of Romanians gathered in cities across the country and in major European capitals on Saturday, March 15, in a show of support for Romania's place in the European Union. The Euro Manifest rally took place in Bucharest, Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, Iași, and in the diaspora, including Brussels, London, and Dublin.

Organizers estimated that between 17,000 and 20,000 people attended the main rally in Bucharest's Piața Victoriei. The central moment of the demonstration was the formation of a giant illuminated heart using mobile phone lights, symbolizing Romania's connection to the EU.

Participants carried Romanian and EU flags, sang the national anthem and "Ode to Joy," and chanted slogans like "Wake up, Romania!" and "Democracy, not tyranny!"

The rallies were held amid increasing rhetoric from nationalist and extremist groups questioning Romania's EU membership. Organizers framed the rallies as a response to this growing trend.

"This heart represents our love for Europe and our hope for a future free from extremism and division. We refuse to return to the era of the Ceaușescu regime. Thousands of people died to free us from that terrible regime of dictatorship, cold, and hunger, and today we see how, through Russian disinformation campaigns, we risk a return to a dark past we had hoped to leave behind forever," the organizers said, as quoted in the press release.

The "Manifesto for Europe" was also read at the event. The document advocates for Romania's commitment to democracy and European values and was signed by nearly 8,000 people, including public figures from culture, education, sports, and business (it can still be backed by a signature here). According to the organizers, it will be sent to the Romanian government, Parliament, and EU institutions.

Similar protests took place in cities across Romania and abroad. Another demonstration was planned for Cluj-Napoca on Sunday.

The demonstrations were organized by Euromanifest, Corupția Ucide, Declic, and Rezistența, with the support of over 40 civic organizations.

