Third Primark store in Romania to open in Timișoara next year

Fashion retailer Primark said it would continue to expand in Romania in 2024, with a third store set to open in Timișoara in the second half of the year. It will be the first Primark location in the western part of the country and the first outside of Bucharest.

The new Primark store, spanning approximately 3,000 sqm, will operate within Iulius Town Timișoara.

“The store will become our third location in Romania and signifies another important milestone in our expansion in the market, as well as the wider CEE region,” said Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE, Primark.

In the context of the announced opening, the retailer also said it is currently recruiting for managerial roles, with further positions to follow early next year.

Primark entered the Romanian market in 2022 with a first location in ParkLake Shopping Centre in Bucharest. Six months later, in June 2023, the retailer opened a second store in the capital, in the AFI Cotroceni Shopping Centre.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark currently has more than 70,000 employees across 16 countries in Europe and the US. It has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including the upcoming new market of Hungary.

Iulius Town Timișoara is the second urban regeneration project developed by IULIUS Company after Palas Iași. It opened in 2019 following a EUR 442 million investment by IULIUS and Atterbury Europe.

(Photo source: Primark)