Press Release: Vivre products have gone over 2 billion kilometers in 2018 to customers in nine countries

Vivre, the largest home&deco online retailer in Central and Eastern Europe, processed more than 2.8 million products in 2018, with a total weight of 4,000 tons, equivalent to 2 blocks of 4 floors. The parcels have gone around 2.1 billion kilometers to all nine countries where the company operates, which represents approximately 5,500 routes from Earth to Moon.

With a total area of 10,600 square meters, Bucharest's logistics center serves nine countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland, and Greece.

At the demand peaks, over 20,000 products per day can be processed in the Vivre logistics center, with the help of team members, the technical equipment, but also the internal platform and personalized optimizations. Products from over 1,000 suppliers in Europe – from bulky furniture (sofas, armchairs) to small items (decorations and accessories) – make it to over 500,000 unique customers.

„As the volume of orders grows from year to year, we strive to keep up with business growth, which implies a constant investment in infrastructure and technology, team development, system and process optimizations. The entire logistic ecosystem is thus constantly challenged to become more efficient and agile. The delivery period and the quality of the products sold online are strategic elements of the Vivre experience. To optimize sales and operations, we have chosen to develop an internal platform for managing physical interactions between vendor, carrier, fulfillment center, couriers and customers. We are integrated in real-time with courier, vendor platforms, and through the site with our customers. The Vivre Platform helps us to ensure the traceability, transparency and fast resolution of customer requests in the nine markets. In the next period, we will make more efforts and we will invest even more so that tens of thousands of products on the site will reach customers' homes faster and more efficiently”, stated Ciprian Sîrbu, Logistics Director Vivre.

To support the growing volume of processed products, the supply chain is integrated with freight, end-to-end services and is the main hub in the Vivre ecosystem. The 175 employees in the logistics center processed over 11,200 products each working day of the previous year.

