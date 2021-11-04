Techtalk Podcast Joins Romania's largest English news platform (press release)

Press Release

A new Techtalk series of episodes featuring inspiring Romanian innovators and entrepreneurs starts on November 4, 2021. The content will be available on Romania-Insider.

Romania-Insider and the Techtalk podcast, powered by the Grai Ventures startup studio, have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the visibility of Romanian technology entrepreneurs, innovators, and experts.

“We are excited about bringing Techtalk to Romania-Insider and broadcasting our content to hundreds of listeners. It’s been only 1 year since we recorded the first TechTalk show. Some 24 episodes later, we’re still going strong and putting together more interviews with some of the most inspiring Romanian entrepreneurs and innovators.” - Stefan Koritar, Techtalk Host and Managing Partner at Grai Ventures.

The partners’ objective is to highlight the activity in the ecosystem and further develop new forms of content, reaching hundreds of users on the go. By the common vision and mission of both initiatives, the whole startup ecosystem stands to gain from their collaboration.

“We are proud to join forces with Techtalk to deliver insightful content to our readers this time as a podcast format, making it accessible to new users whilst creating the best experience possible for our audience." - Andrei Chirileasa, Head of Content at Romania Insider.

Romania Insider is the most read and trusted online source for content in English dedicated to Romania. This partnership will help Techtalk expand its reach and make the stories of Romanian entrepreneurs and innovators known to a global audience.

The first episode of the new Techtalk series, featuring Michael Chaffe, CEO at Wolves Summit, is already online here. The next episodes in this season will feature guests such Marius Istrate, ex-Chief People Officer at Uipath, Xenia Muntean, Co-founder & CEO Planable, and many more.

Here’s a list of past episodes:

Adrian Cernat from SmartDreamers, On how to dream smarter - listen here.

Iulia Istrate on talent acquisition as a business strategy, podcasting and the labour market of tomorrow - listen here.

Krisztina Orosz from Anyline, on OCR technology, company culture and woman leadership - listen here.

To listen to more episodes click here.

About Grai Ventures

Grai Ventures was established in 2017 as a venture building studio. They co-create, validate and scale new ventures with multinational organisations, entrepreneurs and research institutions. Their portfolio counts 10 ventures in sectors such as e-Commerce, HRTech, Sustainability, Data Management and more. Grai Ventures is also working alongside high-growth European startups assisting with go-to-market strategies, investment advisory including media for equity fundraising options. Some of their clients include Wolves Summit, British Embassy, Xella, Telenav, among others. Grai Ventures is a proud member of the StartupGrind global community and a lead organiser of ProductTank, Romania.

For more information please visit www.graigroup.com.

About Romania-Insider

Romania Insider is the top online source for news and features in English dedicated to Romania, with over 3.6 million readers a year from all over the world. For more than 10 years, Romania Insider has been providing reliable information from Romania through selected, clean, clear & easy to understand content, and by being editorially independent and free from bias in reporting.

