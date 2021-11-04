Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:38
Podcasts
PODCAST

NEW! Techtalk With Michael Chaffe About the Future of Events and Innovation in CEE

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"The future of events is hybrid" - Michael Chaffe, CEO at Wolves Summit. Romania-Insider.com opens a brand-new podcast section with this Techtalk podcast featuring an active stakeholder within the CEE startup ecosystem, and owner of one of the largest tech conferences in the region.

Mike spent a decade working up to 250m under the Ocean as a Saturation Diver in the Oil & Gas industry, before entering the European VC industry in 2017. 

Initially assisting UK-based startups in closing their funding rounds, he went on to acquire Central & Eastern Europe’s flagship innovation conference, Wolves Summit in 2019. Together with a rapidly expanding team, he is leveraging the summit to build valuable bridges between the CEE innovation ecosystem and global partners & investors.

Outside of the professional context, Mike is an avid Crossfitter, enjoys hiking in the summer and skiing in the winter throughout Central & Eastern Europe with his young children. 

The Techtalk podcast is dedicated to exhibiting the entrepreneurs, innovators and experts in the Central Eastern European startup ecosystem. A show powered by Grai Ventures startup studio and distributed by Romania Insider. 

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:38
Podcasts
PODCAST

NEW! Techtalk With Michael Chaffe About the Future of Events and Innovation in CEE

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"The future of events is hybrid" - Michael Chaffe, CEO at Wolves Summit. Romania-Insider.com opens a brand-new podcast section with this Techtalk podcast featuring an active stakeholder within the CEE startup ecosystem, and owner of one of the largest tech conferences in the region.

Mike spent a decade working up to 250m under the Ocean as a Saturation Diver in the Oil & Gas industry, before entering the European VC industry in 2017. 

Initially assisting UK-based startups in closing their funding rounds, he went on to acquire Central & Eastern Europe’s flagship innovation conference, Wolves Summit in 2019. Together with a rapidly expanding team, he is leveraging the summit to build valuable bridges between the CEE innovation ecosystem and global partners & investors.

Outside of the professional context, Mike is an avid Crossfitter, enjoys hiking in the summer and skiing in the winter throughout Central & Eastern Europe with his young children. 

The Techtalk podcast is dedicated to exhibiting the entrepreneurs, innovators and experts in the Central Eastern European startup ecosystem. A show powered by Grai Ventures startup studio and distributed by Romania Insider. 

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church