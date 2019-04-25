Press Release

Press release: Hotel Snagov Club, internationally awarded as the best events location in the region

Bucharest, April 23, 2019

Hotel Snagov Club, the luxury hotel located 25 minutes from Bucharest, was awarded the Luxury Event Venue of the Year Award at the Luxury Travel Guide - Europe Awards 2019, a competition that annually rewards tourism excellence across the continent.

"We are honored to be among the winners of the Luxury Travel Guide this year. The category we have been awarded this year is one of the most important segments of our business. The award is in addition to those received in the past, and comes after another international award this year, namely "2019 Award for Excellence in Luxury Accommodation in Romania" received by Lux Life Magazine earlier this year, " said Marius Sucala, General Manager of Hotel Snagov Club.

The jury, made up of renowned hospitality experts, takes into consideration in the assessment of a hotel elements such as innovation and design, rooms and facilities, gastronomy, service excellence, technological approach, sustainable development and location. The prize is the third in a row for Snagov Club Hotel, after it was named among the winners 2017 and 2018.

Within the Snagov Club Hotel, guests find a 5-star resort, a restaurant with three lounges and a garden, a lake pavilion, a pontoon, a spa with indoor and outdoor heated pool, sauna, games room and minigolf: an ideal destination for both private and corporate events.

For more information about Snagov Club Hotel, visit www.snagovclub.ro and Facebook.com/SnagovClub.

About Hotel Snagov Club

Snagov Club Hotel is one of the most appreciated 5-star resorts near Bucharest, being considered a relaxation oasis at the highest standards of comfort and quality, in the heart of the Snagov Lake Nature Reservation.

Photo copyright Snagov Club.

