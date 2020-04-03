Press Release

Press Release: Arctic Company continues to support the fight against Coronavirus and donates home appliances worth RON 1.4 million to Romanian hospitals

Arctic Company, the leader of the Romanian home appliance market, continues to support the efforts of the medical teams in the fight against the crisis generated by Coronavirus and donates Beko home appliances with a market value of RON 1.4 million for healthcare professionals and hospitals in Romania.

The donation is part of an extended campaign run by Beko globally, which through the slogan #StayhomelikeaPro supports medical teams in their efforts to prevent and control the spread of this virus.

The allocation of the products is done in partnership with the Romanian Health Solidarity Federation (Federatia Solidaritatea Sanitara din Romania), the Romanian Red Cross (Crucea Rosie Romana) and the Day of Good Association (Asociatia Zi de Bine), to cover the needs of as many hospitals and communities. By distributing over 1,100 Beko appliances - refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, microwaves, coffee filters, water heaters, Arctic Company contributes to equipping over 90 hospitals and ambulance services with the necessary products for medical staff and patients who fight this virus.

This is not the first donation made by the company. Based on the collaboration with the Romanian Red Cross, Arctic Company has previously donated a series of large Arctic appliances to hospitals in the country.

“We believe in solidarity and responsibility, which is why, in these unpredictable times, it is important that we act immediately and help the community we belong to. While Beko is the main partner of one of the most loved football clubs, FC Barcelona, in Romania, we are proud to support again the largest team of heroes, the one made up of medical professionals who daily go beyond their limits in the heroic work they do. Our thoughts go out to all those who fight this outbreak, to the medical staff and state institutions who strive to keep us safe”, stated Murat Büyükerk, Chief Executive Officer Arctic.

The transport of the products was made in complete safety conditions, using hygienic cars and the drivers who operated these transports were equipped with gloves and protective masks during this time.

Being a major player in the home appliance market, Arctic Company is actively involved in the communities in which it operates. The solidarity and the responsibility for the safety of the employees, partners, clients and all the members of the community are one of the company’s top priorities. Arctic Company is following the official recommendations made by the Romanian local health authorities and is adapting constantly required changes to its internal policies and action plans through the Crisis Management team.

About Arctic

Arctic, the leader of the Romanian household appliances market, is one of the strongest companies in Romania and at the same time one of the most important employers and exporters of Romania. With approximately 4,300 employees, the company exports 83% of the total production to over 85 countries.

With a history of almost half a century, Arctic has been part of the Arçelik group since 2002, a period in which both its turnover and production capacity increased significantly.

The company owns the largest home appliance factory in continental Europe, with the Gaesti unit producing up to 36 million refrigerators to date. It also owns the only Industry 4.0 factory in Romania and one of the few in Europe, the factory in Ulmi, Dambovita, with a production capacity of 2.2 million units per year after the end of the investment.

About Arçelik

Founded in 1955, Arçelik is one of the leading players in the electronics and home appliances industry. The company is present in 146 countries, has 30,000 employees, 23 production units in 9 countries (Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh) and 35 sales and marketing offices worldwide.

The company owns 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Altus) and is listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

www.arcelikglobal.com.

