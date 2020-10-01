President Iohannis: Romania’s interests, not affected by the situation in the Middle East

So far, Romania's interests have not been directly affected by the situation in the Middle East, president Klaus Iohannis said in a press conference on Thursday, January 9. He also added that the escalation of tensions would not be in the interest of the region or of the international community, and that the European Union can help find solutions to ease the situation in the Middle East.

“We have seen the security situation in the Middle East worsening in the last few days, which is particularly affecting stability in Iraq and the region. The escalation of tensions is not in the interest of the region or of the international community. The basic institutions of the Iraqi state must be able to operate under conditions of stability and security, in order to be able to identify peaceful solutions for the benefit of the citizens,” Klaus Iohannis said.

However, the president added that Romania’s interests have not been affected so far by the situation in the Middle East. “I refer, first of all, to the security of Romanian citizens, including the security of our troops in Iraq,” he said.

Iohannis also said that Romania supports the unity, independence, sovereignty and integrity of the Iraqi territory, and that the country has played an important role in the stabilization and reconstruction efforts in Iraq, as part of international approaches. “These processes must continue, first and foremost, in the interest of Iraqi citizens and in order not to waste substantial efforts in this regard. Our common struggle, of the international partners and of the institutions and citizens of this country, against terrorism must continue firmly.”

Klaus Iohannis added that the European Union could contribute to finding solutions to reduce tensions and ease the situation in the Middle East, and that Romania would also be available to contribute to common constructive solutions.

“Also, ways for NATO to become more involved in the region and in the fight against terrorism could also be examined. There is, of course, a need to prevent a spiral of instability,” Iohannis said.

Responding to one of the journalists’ questions about the Revolutionary Guard’s warnings that they will target all countries that provide facilities to US forces, the Romanian president said that Romania is not targeted by these threats, but that “things must be taken very seriously.”

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)