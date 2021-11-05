Romania’s president delays nominating a new PM until new majority is formed

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis will delay the consultations with parliamentary parties for nominating a new prime minister until a new majority is formed in the Parliament.

“It is very clear that attempts to form minority governments have not yielded results, and therefore I cannot continue to accept such approaches. In conclusion, I will wait with the formal consultations until the discussions between the parties crystallize a majority assumed by the parties that will want to propose a Government,” Iohannis said on Thursday evening, November 4.

Since the Parliament dismissed the cabinet led by Liberal leader Florin Citu through a no-confidence motion in early October, president Iohannis has made two PM nominations: USR leader Dacian Ciolos, who failed to get enough votes in the Parliament, and acting defense minister Nicolae Ciuca, who gave up on his mandate before going to the Parliament.

The Liberals, who initially tried to get support for a minority government led by Ciuca, are now negotiating with their former partners from USR and with their former adversaries from PSD to form a new majority coalition.

On Wednesday, Liberal leader Florin Citu met with USR leader Dacian Ciolos and spoke about the possibility to remake the centre-right ruling coalition between PNL, USR and UDMR.

On Thursday, Citu also met with PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu. After the meeting, Citu said that the two parties found “many things that bind them," while Ciolacu said that “we are on a right path to forming a new majority," News.ro reported.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)