Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:52
Politics

Romania’s president delays nominating a new PM until new majority is formed

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis will delay the consultations with parliamentary parties for nominating a new prime minister until a new majority is formed in the Parliament.

“It is very clear that attempts to form minority governments have not yielded results, and therefore I cannot continue to accept such approaches. In conclusion, I will wait with the formal consultations until the discussions between the parties crystallize a majority assumed by the parties that will want to propose a Government,” Iohannis said on Thursday evening, November 4.

Since the Parliament dismissed the cabinet led by Liberal leader Florin Citu through a no-confidence motion in early October, president Iohannis has made two PM nominations: USR leader Dacian Ciolos, who failed to get enough votes in the Parliament, and acting defense minister Nicolae Ciuca, who gave up on his mandate before going to the Parliament.

The Liberals, who initially tried to get support for a minority government led by Ciuca, are now negotiating with their former partners from USR and with their former adversaries from PSD to form a new majority coalition.

On Wednesday, Liberal leader Florin Citu met with USR leader Dacian Ciolos and spoke about the possibility to remake the centre-right ruling coalition between PNL, USR and UDMR.

On Thursday, Citu also met with PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu. After the meeting, Citu said that the two parties found “many things that bind them," while Ciolacu said that “we are on a right path to forming a new majority," News.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:32
04 November 2021
Politics
RO Liberals seek coalition partner to form new Government
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:52
Politics

Romania’s president delays nominating a new PM until new majority is formed

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis will delay the consultations with parliamentary parties for nominating a new prime minister until a new majority is formed in the Parliament.

“It is very clear that attempts to form minority governments have not yielded results, and therefore I cannot continue to accept such approaches. In conclusion, I will wait with the formal consultations until the discussions between the parties crystallize a majority assumed by the parties that will want to propose a Government,” Iohannis said on Thursday evening, November 4.

Since the Parliament dismissed the cabinet led by Liberal leader Florin Citu through a no-confidence motion in early October, president Iohannis has made two PM nominations: USR leader Dacian Ciolos, who failed to get enough votes in the Parliament, and acting defense minister Nicolae Ciuca, who gave up on his mandate before going to the Parliament.

The Liberals, who initially tried to get support for a minority government led by Ciuca, are now negotiating with their former partners from USR and with their former adversaries from PSD to form a new majority coalition.

On Wednesday, Liberal leader Florin Citu met with USR leader Dacian Ciolos and spoke about the possibility to remake the centre-right ruling coalition between PNL, USR and UDMR.

On Thursday, Citu also met with PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu. After the meeting, Citu said that the two parties found “many things that bind them," while Ciolacu said that “we are on a right path to forming a new majority," News.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:32
04 November 2021
Politics
RO Liberals seek coalition partner to form new Government
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church