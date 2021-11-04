Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:32
Politics

RO Liberals seek coalition partner to form new Government

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) is looking to form a new ruling coalition either with their former allies – the reformist party USR – or with their former adversaries – the Social Democrats (PSD) – to put an end to the political crisis that started in September when the former center-right coalition broke.

Liberal leader and dismissed prime minister Florin Citu met with USR president Dacian Ciolos on Wednesday, November 3, to discuss what it would take to patch things up with the former coalition partners.

After the talks, Citu said he was optimistic and that “there are high chances” to build back the coalition, News.ro reported. He added that the talks were “group therapy.”

Meanwhile, Dacian Ciolos was more reserved and suggested that the Liberals should also talk to the Social Democrats and then decide on their future partners.

“I won’t believe it until I see it,” Ciolos said about the perspective of remaking the coalition with the Liberals.

While both Citu and Ciolos said they didn’t discuss who the next prime minister should be, USR is not willing to be part of a new cabinet led by the Liberal leader Florin Citu.

The political crisis that started in September was sparked by Citu’s decision to dismiss USR’s justice minister Stelian Ion. After that, USR pulled out of the Government and supported a no-confidence motion against PM Citu.

It remains to be seen if the two parties are willing to move past their recent disagreements, considering that they are still running digital campaigns against each other on the internet.

At the same time, a new coalition between PNL, USR and UDMR would be weaker than the previous one after 17 MPs loyal to former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban have left the PNL caucus in the Parliament in the last month. Former labor minister Violeta Alexandru is the latest departure from the Liberal team. The coalition would need their votes as well for the new Government and to pass their initiatives through the Parliament.

Meanwhile, a coalition between PNL and PSD would have stronger support in the Parliament. The downside for PNL would be that PSD would be the dominant partner in such a coalition, leaving the Liberals with fewer minister positions.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that his party would make a prime minister proposal to president Klaus Iohannis. The PNL and PSD leaders were expected to meet on Thursday, November 4.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 09:54
02 November 2021
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate gives up mandate as Liberals seek to form majority for new Government
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:32
Politics

RO Liberals seek coalition partner to form new Government

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) is looking to form a new ruling coalition either with their former allies – the reformist party USR – or with their former adversaries – the Social Democrats (PSD) – to put an end to the political crisis that started in September when the former center-right coalition broke.

Liberal leader and dismissed prime minister Florin Citu met with USR president Dacian Ciolos on Wednesday, November 3, to discuss what it would take to patch things up with the former coalition partners.

After the talks, Citu said he was optimistic and that “there are high chances” to build back the coalition, News.ro reported. He added that the talks were “group therapy.”

Meanwhile, Dacian Ciolos was more reserved and suggested that the Liberals should also talk to the Social Democrats and then decide on their future partners.

“I won’t believe it until I see it,” Ciolos said about the perspective of remaking the coalition with the Liberals.

While both Citu and Ciolos said they didn’t discuss who the next prime minister should be, USR is not willing to be part of a new cabinet led by the Liberal leader Florin Citu.

The political crisis that started in September was sparked by Citu’s decision to dismiss USR’s justice minister Stelian Ion. After that, USR pulled out of the Government and supported a no-confidence motion against PM Citu.

It remains to be seen if the two parties are willing to move past their recent disagreements, considering that they are still running digital campaigns against each other on the internet.

At the same time, a new coalition between PNL, USR and UDMR would be weaker than the previous one after 17 MPs loyal to former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban have left the PNL caucus in the Parliament in the last month. Former labor minister Violeta Alexandru is the latest departure from the Liberal team. The coalition would need their votes as well for the new Government and to pass their initiatives through the Parliament.

Meanwhile, a coalition between PNL and PSD would have stronger support in the Parliament. The downside for PNL would be that PSD would be the dominant partner in such a coalition, leaving the Liberals with fewer minister positions.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that his party would make a prime minister proposal to president Klaus Iohannis. The PNL and PSD leaders were expected to meet on Thursday, November 4.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 09:54
02 November 2021
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate gives up mandate as Liberals seek to form majority for new Government
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church