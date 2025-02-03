Premier Energy SRL separates its natural gas supply and distribution activities in Romania: Premier Energy SA takes over supply, NeoGas Grid handles distribution

News from Companies

Premier Energy announces the legal separation ("unbundling") of its natural gas supply and distribution activities in compliance with European requirements. Starting in February, natural gas supply will be managed by the newly established Premier Energy SA, while NeoGas Grid will be responsible for the distribution of natural gas within the group.

The separation process began in the second half of last year and is part of a broader initiative to align with European regulations and optimize the group's operations. This division does not impact the quality of services provided to customers, who will continue to benefit from transparency, efficiency, and safety.

NeoGas Grid – the new name of the group’s distribution network

NeoGas Grid now operates an extensive distribution of almost 4000 km low and medium pressure gas network, primarily serving the Bucharest metropolitan area, southern and western Romania, as well as smaller localities in the northern part of the country. The network is expanding at a rate of approximately 400 km per year, reinforcing the company’s commitment to developing the national energy infrastructure. NeoGas Grid is currently the third-largest player in Romania's natural gas distribution market.

With a modernized network prepared for the transition to green hydrogen, NeoGas Grid is strengthening its role as a natural gas distribution operator, offering sustainable and efficient energy solutions. The company remains committed to transparency, reliability, and innovation to meet customer needs, while also adopting cleaner technologies and a continuous improvement strategy to align with the global energy transition.

Customer information

In early February, NeoGas Grid launched its official website, www.neogas.ro, where distribution network customers can find updated contact details and support information. The emergency TelVerde number remains unchanged, ensuring the same rapid response in critical situations.

With one of the fastest growth rates in Southeastern Europe, the Premier Energy Group operates through its business verticals, including the production, supply, and distribution of electricity; renewable energy generation and management (wind and solar); and the supply and distribution of natural gas.

The group owns, manages, or has under development over 1,200 MW of renewable energy generation capacity (mainly wind and photovoltaic) and supplies electricity to approximately 2.3 million consumption points in Romania and Moldova, most of which are households and small businesses. The group also owns a vast electricity distribution network in Moldova, covering approximately 75% of the country's population.

Premier Energy is also a supplier of natural gas for both residential and non-residential consumers (retail, industry, commerce) and operates a gas distribution network of over 3,800 km in areas surrounding the capital, in the southern and western parts of the country, as well as in smaller localities in northern Romania. The company is the third-largest player in the natural gas distribution market.

After being listed on the BVB, Premier Energy Group is 71% owned by the Czech investment fund EMMA Capital, founded by Czech entrepreneur Jiří Šmejc. Šmejc is also the CEO of PPF, the largest investment fund in the region, with assets exceeding €43 billion.

