Agriculture

Romanian and Hungarian entrepreneurs invest EUR 10 mln to expand poultry operations in Transylvania

09 June 2026

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Poultry Investment, the owner of the Puiul de Crăiești brand, is investing EUR 10 million to expand its poultry processing capacity in Romania, aiming to increase output and the share of packaged products in sales, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company operates facilities in Mureș County and also owns farms in Brașov County.

“The project aims to increase the number of birds slaughtered daily, as well as to increase the share of processed and packaged products in the sales structure,” Szabolcs Hejja, chief marketing officer at Poultry Investment, told Ziarul Financiar.

According to Hejja, the investment is intended to address growing consumer demand for healthy, natural, and antibiotic-free products, a trend the company sees as both a challenge and an opportunity to differentiate itself in the market.

Poultry Investment also plans to strengthen the position of its Puiul de Crăiești brand by expanding distribution, increasing visibility, and building closer ties with consumers seeking locally sourced products.

The company is controlled by Romanian and Hungarian entrepreneurs and is among the significant players in Romania’s poultry sector. The expansion reflects continued investment in food processing capacity as producers seek to move towards higher value-added products and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Branex/Dreamstime.com)

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Agriculture

Romanian and Hungarian entrepreneurs invest EUR 10 mln to expand poultry operations in Transylvania

09 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Poultry Investment, the owner of the Puiul de Crăiești brand, is investing EUR 10 million to expand its poultry processing capacity in Romania, aiming to increase output and the share of packaged products in sales, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company operates facilities in Mureș County and also owns farms in Brașov County.

“The project aims to increase the number of birds slaughtered daily, as well as to increase the share of processed and packaged products in the sales structure,” Szabolcs Hejja, chief marketing officer at Poultry Investment, told Ziarul Financiar.

According to Hejja, the investment is intended to address growing consumer demand for healthy, natural, and antibiotic-free products, a trend the company sees as both a challenge and an opportunity to differentiate itself in the market.

Poultry Investment also plans to strengthen the position of its Puiul de Crăiești brand by expanding distribution, increasing visibility, and building closer ties with consumers seeking locally sourced products.

The company is controlled by Romanian and Hungarian entrepreneurs and is among the significant players in Romania’s poultry sector. The expansion reflects continued investment in food processing capacity as producers seek to move towards higher value-added products and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Branex/Dreamstime.com)

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