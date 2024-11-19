Posta Romana to close all its postal offices, not before modernising them

The Romanian national postal company Posta Romana will close all its post offices "in the coming years" and rent them out, announced the company's general manager, Valentin Ștefan, quoted by Economica.net.

The only reason for not closing the offices overnight is the social protection of the employees, he explained.

"We're going to shut them down, downsize, rent out space, make more money from renting than from selling stamps, and turn the company into a modern company," explained the company's manager – with a broad experience rather in fraud prevention than corporate management.

Earlier in September, the company carried out a tender to purchase 2,000 all-in-one stations to modernise its offices. The investment is aimed at "delivering better services for all Romanians who arrive at its post offices from the country."

"The modernization of the postal network with state-of-the-art computer technology is part of the investment program of the National Company Posta Romana," the company said at that time.

Posta Romana is the largest local postal operator, with over 24,000 employees and an extended territorial network.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)