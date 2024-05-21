Popeyes opens restaurant in Craiova, plans further expansion in Romania

Two years after the official opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Romania and one month after the first unit inaugurated outside of Bucharest, in Pitești, the American fried chicken chain decided to also enter the city of Craiova. Moreover, the company said it intends to expand in more cities in Romania.

The restaurant in Craiova is set to open next month in the food court area of ElectroPutere Mall.

Popeyes said that the expansion outside of Bucharest is part of “a more ambitious plan” to reach more areas and cities in Romania.

“The opening of the third Popeyes restaurant outside Bucharest is part of an extensive development plan for the year 2024 in Romania, a plan we will talk more about in the coming weeks,” said Jakub Aleksandrowicz, Marketing Director of Popeyes Central and Eastern Europe.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, in 1972, Popeyes has more than 4,200 restaurants in the US and around the world.

