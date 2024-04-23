Popeyes expands in Romania with a first restaurant outside Bucharest

Two years after the official opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Romania, the American fried chicken chain decided to expand outside of Bucharest. The brand will inaugurate a restaurant in Pitești on Thursday, April 25, when the city’s new Argeș Mall also opens.

The expansion of Popeyes is part of a more ambitious plan to reach more areas and cities in Romania, the company said.

“The opening of the first Popeyes restaurant outside of Bucharest is part of an extensive development plan for the year 2024 in Romania, a plan we will talk more about in the coming weeks. Until then, we are focusing all our efforts on our new restaurant in Argeș Mall, with which we are happy to stand by at the opening of the shopping center,” said Jakub Aleksandrowicz, Popeyes CEE marketing director.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, in 1972, Popeyes has more than 4,200 restaurants in the US and around the world. In Romania, the chain currently has restaurants in Bucharest and a drive-thru location in Lemon Retail Park in Voluntari, Ilfov county.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)