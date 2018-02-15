Private hospital in Romania invests EUR 3 mln in surgical robots

The Ponderas hospital in Bucharest, which is part of Regina Maria private healthcare group, has invested over EUR 3 million in acquiring and installing two computerized surgery systems.

One of the robots will be used for surgeries and the other one for training doctors at the Surgical Training Institute.

The daVinci XI computerized surgery system helps surgeons and reduces complications and recovery time for the patients. It also helps perform difficult and complex surgeries in narrow areas of the body.

The Ponderas Academic Hospital is one of the biggest private hospitals in Romania, with a capacity of 277 beds, 50 medical offices and 12 operating rooms. It also has its own test lab and training center.

