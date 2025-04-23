Politics

Polymarket predicts Romania’s ruling coalition wins presidential elections

23 April 2025

American cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket, a platform where investors can place bets on various future events, predicts that the candidate of the PSD-PNL-UDMR ruling coalition in Romania, Crin Antonescu, is likely to win the presidential elections with his odds at 36%.

As regards the first round, Polymarket predicts far-right candidate George Simion (AUR) would dominate the ballot with 37% of the votes, followed by Crin Antonescu (13.4%) and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan (13.0%). Simion’s challenger in the second round is, thus, hard to predict.

Antonescu particularly gained momentum in mid-April, concomitant with a sharp decline in the odds of Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan (the third-strongest candidate with 26 odds to win the elections, currently).

Consequently, the betting platform Polymarket places far-right candidate George Simion in second place with 28% odds to win the elections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

