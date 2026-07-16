Romania's Social Democrats publish poll showing party ahead of former coalition partners

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) has published the results of an opinion poll commissioned from the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES), showing the party maintaining a clear lead over its former coalition partners despite the ongoing political crisis, while the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) remains the largest political force.

According to the survey, AUR would receive 40% of voting intentions among respondents who expressed a preference if parliamentary elections were held now, Adevarul reported. PSD ranks second with 21%, ahead of the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 17% and Save Romania Union (USR) at 10%. UDMR would receive 3%, while SENS and SOS Romania would each obtain 2%, and POT 1%.

The poll noted that these figures are calculated only among respondents who declared a voting intention, representing 84% of the sample.

The survey also pointed to widespread public dissatisfaction with the country's direction. Some 80% of respondents believe Romania is heading in the wrong direction, reflecting the prolonged political uncertainty following the collapse of the governing coalition.

PSD also highlighted findings on public perceptions of the political crisis. According to the poll, 41% of respondents believe PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu is handling the current situation better than acting prime minister and PNL leader Ilie Bolojan, who was preferred by 38% of respondents. Another 18% said neither leader is managing the situation well, while 1% considered both equally effective.

The publication of the survey comes as PSD and PNL remain locked in a political confrontation over the formation of a new government and the approval of key reforms linked to Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The poll has nevertheless drawn criticism from political commentators. Political analyst Cristian Hrițuc questioned its credibility, arguing that several recent opinion polls appear inconsistent with political developments.

"I'm amused by the recent polls... Most of them are against any minimal factual logic," Hrițuc wrote on social media, as quoted by The EpochTimes Romania, suggesting that parties commissioning surveys may have political incentives to present favourable narratives during the current political deadlock.

iulian@romania-insider.com