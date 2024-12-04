Poll shows significant support for pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania

A poll carried out by CURS concomitant with the exit poll at the parliamentary elections on December 1 but not published by the polling agency, reveals that over 57% of the voters would opt for independent pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu in a potential second round against reformist candidate Elena Lasconi (USR), B1tv.ro reported.

The exit poll was pretty accurate in predicting the outcome of the parliamentary elections.

According to the CURS survey, Calin Georgescu would get 57.8%, while Elena Lasconi would get 42.2%.

Notably, some 60% of the leading Social Democratic Party’s voters opted for Georgescu. Unexpectedly, some half of the voters of the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR opted for Georgescu as well (before the strong recommendations for reformist leader Elena Lasconi voiced by party leader Hunor Kelemen).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos)