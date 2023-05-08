Defense

Polish aircraft in Frontex mission harassed by Russian fighter jet close to Romania’s airspace

08 May 2023

On May 5, an aircraft operated by the Polish Border Police, carrying out routine patrol missions in cooperation with the Romanian Border Police for the European Union’s agency Frontex over the Black Sea, was intercepted and harassed by a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet.

The incident occurred around 13.20, about 60 km East of the Romanian airspace, in the international airspace, Romania's Ministry of Defense announced.

Aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres repeatedly carried out by the fighting aircraft of the Russian Federation near the Polish aircraft generated a high level of turbulence and major difficulties in its control.

As a result of the incident, two combat aircraft of the Romanian Air Force and two of the Spanish Air Force in the Air Police Combat Service were pre-alerted by the Nato Combined Air Operations Center in Torrejon, being ready to intervene at any time. Eventually, they didn’t have to intervene.

The Polish aircraft was a Let L-410 Turbolet - a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft designed and produced by the Czech manufacturer Let Kunovice.

