Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 14:20
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Metropolitan police evacuated the East Croydon station in south London and several buildings in the area due to a suspicious-looking car with Romanian number plates that seemed to have been abandoned there.

The bomb squad was called on site and deployed a robot to probe the vehicle for explosives and to carry out a controlled explosion.

The car owner, a young Romanian in his 20s, came later to recover his car, but found it was badly damaged due to the controlled explosion. “That’s what happens when you leave your car unattended,” a Police representative told him, explaining to him that the authorities had to evacuate the whole area as they don’t mess around when public safety is involved.

“Who’s going to pay for the repairs?” the young Romanian asked, according to the video posted online by the Daily Mail. The Police representative told the man that he could file a complaint, but there’s no guarantee that he will get compensated.

The man’s friends said that he had left his car there after he had a flat tire, according to another video posted by the Daily Mail.

The car was a grey Vauxhall Corsa with Romanian number plates.

[email protected]

(Photo source: screenshot from Daily Mail video)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 14:20
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Metropolitan police evacuated the East Croydon station in south London and several buildings in the area due to a suspicious-looking car with Romanian number plates that seemed to have been abandoned there.

The bomb squad was called on site and deployed a robot to probe the vehicle for explosives and to carry out a controlled explosion.

The car owner, a young Romanian in his 20s, came later to recover his car, but found it was badly damaged due to the controlled explosion. “That’s what happens when you leave your car unattended,” a Police representative told him, explaining to him that the authorities had to evacuate the whole area as they don’t mess around when public safety is involved.

“Who’s going to pay for the repairs?” the young Romanian asked, according to the video posted online by the Daily Mail. The Police representative told the man that he could file a complaint, but there’s no guarantee that he will get compensated.

The man’s friends said that he had left his car there after he had a flat tire, according to another video posted by the Daily Mail.

The car was a grey Vauxhall Corsa with Romanian number plates.

[email protected]

(Photo source: screenshot from Daily Mail video)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40