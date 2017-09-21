Poachers get suspended prison sentence, fine for shooting chamois in Romania

The Cluj Appeal Court delivered a final sentence of suspended prison and a EUR 16,000 fine for two poachers who shot a chamois in June of 2016, in the Rodnei Mountains, Hotnews.ro reported quoting RomaniaCurata platform.

The two poachers were denounced to the Police by tourists who witnessed the shooting and took photos of the incident. Chamois are a protected species in Romania.

One of the poachers is a member of a criminal network, who had been previously convicted. He had stolen equipment worth EUR 2 million from abroad and brought it to Romania. He received a suspended prison sentence of 2 years and 4 months for poaching, use of lethal weapon, and not obeying the guns and munitions regulations.

The other poacher is a ranger. He received a suspended prison sentence of 1 year and 6 months for poaching, complicity to poaching, and not obeying the guns and munitions regulations.

