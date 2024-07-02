Politics

Junior ruling party in Romania opts to defer presidential elections

02 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Liberal Party (PNL), the junior partner in Romania's ruling coalition dominated by Social Democrats (PSD), is opting for deferring the presidential elections to November, two months later than previously agreed among the two parties in the spring. 

Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirmed this decision after the party leadership met on July 1, Hotnews.ro reported. 

The Social Democrats accused the Liberals of breaking the agreement on the September presidential elections.

Ciuca argued that the Liberals' decision was based on discussions with "hundreds of thousands of people" who would have asked them "to take into account the relevance of the position of president and the need for debate."

He also said he doesn't expect the disagreement with the Social Democrats to result in the collapse of the ruling coalition. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
Politics

Junior ruling party in Romania opts to defer presidential elections

02 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Liberal Party (PNL), the junior partner in Romania's ruling coalition dominated by Social Democrats (PSD), is opting for deferring the presidential elections to November, two months later than previously agreed among the two parties in the spring. 

Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirmed this decision after the party leadership met on July 1, Hotnews.ro reported. 

The Social Democrats accused the Liberals of breaking the agreement on the September presidential elections.

Ciuca argued that the Liberals' decision was based on discussions with "hundreds of thousands of people" who would have asked them "to take into account the relevance of the position of president and the need for debate."

He also said he doesn't expect the disagreement with the Social Democrats to result in the collapse of the ruling coalition. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2024
Transport
Nokian produces first tire at its EUR 650 mln factory in western Romania
02 July 2024
Agriculture
EC further cuts grain crop forecast for Romania
01 July 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential hopeful Mircea Geoană plagiarized doctoral thesis, journalist says
01 July 2024
Nature
Romania’s unique ‘living fossil’ fish filmed after dark for first time as conservation project fights to save it from extinction
01 July 2024
Defense
Romania receives three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway
01 July 2024
Transport
Tesla center to open near Bucharest this year
01 July 2024
Interviews
Romanians abroad: ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tănase on building a business in the U.S. and his entrepreneurial experience
01 July 2024
Politics
Center-right Romanian opposition party USR chooses new leader as presidential candidate