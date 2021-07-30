Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 09:16
Politics

Romanian PM Citu under pressure from own party to appoint new finance minister

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the National Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban, questioned the prolonged position held by prime minister Florin Citu at the top of the Ministry of Finance after he criticised the dismissal of former minister Alexandru Nazare in the first place.

"I still don't understand why the prime minister says we have to wait for 45 days [with him as acting minister of finance], given that a lot of valuable experts who could take office can be found in the National Liberal Party (PNL)," Ludovic Orban said on July 29, quoted by News.ro. And he named a few of them: Bogdan Huţucă, Sebastian Burduja and Lucian Heiuş.

"I will discuss with PM Citu, to initiate the procedure for appointing a minister of finance," Orban also stated.

PM Citu agreed and explained that he would also have his own list of candidates for the Ministry of Finance.

The prime minister dismissed Alexandru Nazare on July 8, a move disapproved by the head of the Liberal party Ludovic Orban.

The two, PM Citu and Ludovic Orban, compete for the leading position in the party, and the one who wins will predictably take it all: the party and the PM seat as well. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 09:16
Politics

Romanian PM Citu under pressure from own party to appoint new finance minister

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the National Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban, questioned the prolonged position held by prime minister Florin Citu at the top of the Ministry of Finance after he criticised the dismissal of former minister Alexandru Nazare in the first place.

"I still don't understand why the prime minister says we have to wait for 45 days [with him as acting minister of finance], given that a lot of valuable experts who could take office can be found in the National Liberal Party (PNL)," Ludovic Orban said on July 29, quoted by News.ro. And he named a few of them: Bogdan Huţucă, Sebastian Burduja and Lucian Heiuş.

"I will discuss with PM Citu, to initiate the procedure for appointing a minister of finance," Orban also stated.

PM Citu agreed and explained that he would also have his own list of candidates for the Ministry of Finance.

The prime minister dismissed Alexandru Nazare on July 8, a move disapproved by the head of the Liberal party Ludovic Orban.

The two, PM Citu and Ludovic Orban, compete for the leading position in the party, and the one who wins will predictably take it all: the party and the PM seat as well. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania