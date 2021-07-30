Romanian PM Citu under pressure from own party to appoint new finance minister

The president of the National Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban, questioned the prolonged position held by prime minister Florin Citu at the top of the Ministry of Finance after he criticised the dismissal of former minister Alexandru Nazare in the first place.

"I still don't understand why the prime minister says we have to wait for 45 days [with him as acting minister of finance], given that a lot of valuable experts who could take office can be found in the National Liberal Party (PNL)," Ludovic Orban said on July 29, quoted by News.ro. And he named a few of them: Bogdan Huţucă, Sebastian Burduja and Lucian Heiuş.

"I will discuss with PM Citu, to initiate the procedure for appointing a minister of finance," Orban also stated.

PM Citu agreed and explained that he would also have his own list of candidates for the Ministry of Finance.

The prime minister dismissed Alexandru Nazare on July 8, a move disapproved by the head of the Liberal party Ludovic Orban.

The two, PM Citu and Ludovic Orban, compete for the leading position in the party, and the one who wins will predictably take it all: the party and the PM seat as well.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)