Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 07/08/2021 - 13:12
Politics

Romania’s PM dismisses finance minister

08 July 2021
Romania's Liberal prime minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday, July 8, that he forwarded president Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss finance minister Alexandru Nazare. The Presidential Administration confirmed for G4media.ro that the request has reached the president.

The PM is to replace Nazare as interim minister of finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment.

"After a discussion with the coalition members on Tuesday evening, when I announced that I requested the resignation of the minister of public finance, he informed that he does not want to resign and prefers to be revoked. Today, after another discussion with the coalition members early in the day, I sent to president Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Mr Alexandru Nazare from the office of finance minister," Citu said after the government meeting on Thursday.

The PM also said that the decision was made after the six-month analysis, which showed "delayed projects at the Ministry of Finance." According to him, most of these projects are essential "for attracting European funds and combating tax evasion."

"I will make sure that all the delayed projects are restarted, and we will correct the mistakes," the head of government added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Finantelor)

