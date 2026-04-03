Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan says he will not resign if Social Democrats issue 72-hour ultimatum

Romanian Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan said he would refuse to step down if the Social Democratic Party (PSD) issues a widely expected 72-hour ultimatum demanding his resignation, amid escalating tensions within the ruling coalition.

Speaking in an interview with Europa FM, as reported by Hotnews.ro, Bolojan made clear he would not accept such a deadline, signalling a firm stance ahead of PSD’s internal consultation scheduled for April 20, when the party is expected to formalise its position.

The anticipated ultimatum would mark a significant escalation in the dispute between coalition partners. Bolojan indicated that his position remains backed by his National Liberal Party (PNL), making a negotiated leadership change unlikely under current conditions.

Under the coalition agreement, the rotation of the prime ministership is scheduled for April 2027, when PSD is due to take over. The Liberals have signalled they are not prepared to amend this arrangement, warning that any unilateral move by PSD could end cooperation.

Despite the limited room for manoeuvre, political pressure within PSD remains high.

President Nicușor Dan is understood to be open to appointing a new prime minister if backed by a parliamentary majority, though such a scenario currently appears unlikely.

Meanwhile, the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has reportedly postponed a planned no-confidence motion, Cotidianul.ro reported, as it seeks to avoid indirectly benefiting PSD and awaits upcoming economic data, including first-quarter GDP figures expected to show a third consecutive quarterly contraction.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)