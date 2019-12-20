Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 08:23
Romanian PM Orban earmarks EUR 10.5 bln for infrastructure projects in 2020
20 December 2019
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban announced that his Government envisages RON 50 billion (EUR 10.5 bln) of public investments in 2020, mainly in highway, expressways and bridges, which is 12.5% more than in 2019.

The Sibiu - Pitesti highway, Pitesti - Craiova expressway, and the Bucharest ring road are at the top of the list, but feasibility studies for other objectives are also considered, local News.ro reported.

Funding will be allocated for the completion of the Sebeş - Turda and Deva - Lugoj motorway sections, but the bridge over the Danube at Braila is also among the Government’s top priorities.

"We will submit a request for funding to the European Commission to carry out the feasibility study for the so-called ‘Unification Highway’, which stretches over the Carpathians between Moldova and Transylvania (Iasi - Targu Mures). We have investment objectives along the Transylvania Highway, there are four sections that will be financed later this year,” the prime minister said on December 18 in an interview on the public radio station.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

