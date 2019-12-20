Romanian PM Orban earmarks EUR 10.5 bln for infrastructure projects in 2020

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban announced that his Government envisages RON 50 billion (EUR 10.5 bln) of public investments in 2020, mainly in highway, expressways and bridges, which is 12.5% more than in 2019.
The Sibiu - Pitesti highway, Pitesti - Craiova expressway, and the Bucharest ring road are at the top of the list, but feasibility studies for other objectives are also considered, local News.ro reported.
Funding will be allocated for the completion of the Sebeş - Turda and Deva - Lugoj motorway sections, but the bridge over the Danube at Braila is also among the Government’s top priorities.
"We will submit a request for funding to the European Commission to carry out the feasibility study for the so-called ‘Unification Highway’, which stretches over the Carpathians between Moldova and Transylvania (Iasi - Targu Mures). We have investment objectives along the Transylvania Highway, there are four sections that will be financed later this year,” the prime minister said on December 18 in an interview on the public radio station.
(Photo source: Gov.ro)
Bank of China’s president of the board, Liu Liange, has had talks with the Romanian Government about the Comarnic -...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!