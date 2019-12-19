Romania Insider
Business
Bank of China ready to finance key highway project in Romania
19 December 2019
Bank of China’s president of the board, Liu Liange, has had talks with the Romanian Government about the Comarnic - Brasov highway project, likely to be built by a Chinese company with financing secured by BoC, the Chinese official announced as he attended the official launch of BoC’s local subsidiary.

However, the signing of the public-private partnership contract is still under negotiation, particularly after the government change in Bucharest.

The previous government had selected the CCCC (China) - Makyol (Turkey) consortium to build the highway. BoC’s entry on the local market is not necessarily linked to the project but is mainly aimed at financing such projects in the country and the BoC official advocated in favor of the Chinese construction company.

"We came to Romania because there is great potential and we want to capitalise on the traditionally good relations between Romania and China. We follow the infrastructure project in public-private partnership involving an infrastructure company from China. I was told that this project is being negotiated and we are pursuing it. They will benefit from all our support. We are ready to provide support through long-term maturity financing,” said Liu Liange for Ziarul Financiar.

Bank of China leased 800 sqm of office space in the City Gate office building, in northern Bucharest, for its local subsidiary. Real estate consultancy firm CBRE brokered the deal.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

Normal

