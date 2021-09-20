Romanian PM Citu thinks he can avoid confidence vote in Parliament

Romania's prime minister Florin Citu announced that he plans to ask Parliament's vote only for the new ministers that will replace those of the reformist USR-PLUS (which pulled out of the Executive).

He also said that he expects the reformist MPs to extend their support for the candidates nominated by him "because they have something against me, not against the Liberals."

The consensus interpretation of the Constitutional provisions implies that the Government as a whole must ask lawmakers' vote of confidence each time the political structure of the Executive changes.

"I will observe the Constitution, and we are in the process of reshuffling. The Constitution reads very clearly that there are the new ministers and not the Government that needs lawmakers' vote of confidence," Citu said before the meeting of the steering body of the Liberal Party (PNL), Economica.net reported.

He added that if the candidates fail to get lawmakers' confidence in Parliament, he will make other nominations but will not resign from the post of prime minister.

Liberal leader (and Citu's rival in the internal party elections on September 25) reacted to the statement by saying that it will probably be the Constitutional Court that will bring clarifications in this regard. "I would prefer not to express a point of view on this subject, although I have a point of view. Most likely, it will reach the Constitutional Court, if you ask me," he stated.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)