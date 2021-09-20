Romanian Liberal leader Orban seeks to unblock no-confidence motion against PM Citu

The leader of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, who also serves as Chamber of Deputies speaker, plans to unblock the no-confidence motion filed by reformist USR-PLUS against the Government.

He also argued in favour of preserving the ruling coalition with USR-PLUS. There’s no other option, he explained: “What other ally do we have, as long as we have already decided not to team up with the Social Democrats?”

Orban said that he wants to summon the Parliament’s leading body (Permanent Bureau) on Monday, September 20, with a view of scheduling the debates and the vote of the motion, Economica.net reported.

Such an attempt will meet staunch resistance from the Liberals loyal to prime minister Florin Citu and from the Social Democrats (PSD).

The no-confidence motion was already presented in a joint meeting of the two chambers last week, but no further steps were taken.

The reformist USR-PLUS insists on observing the three-day deadline (for debating and voting the motion) mentioned in the Constitution, calculated from the day the motion is presented to lawmakers. However, PM Citu and his supporters argue that the Constitutional Court must first rule (on September 28) on their objections to the motion. They claim that the Government was not appropriately informed about the motion.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)