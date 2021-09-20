Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 09:41
Politics

Romanian Liberal leader Orban seeks to unblock no-confidence motion against PM Citu

20 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, who also serves as Chamber of Deputies speaker, plans to unblock the no-confidence motion filed by reformist USR-PLUS against the Government.

He also argued in favour of preserving the ruling coalition with USR-PLUS. There’s no other option, he explained: “What other ally do we have, as long as we have already decided not to team up with the Social Democrats?”

Orban said that he wants to summon the Parliament’s leading body (Permanent Bureau) on Monday, September 20, with a view of scheduling the debates and the vote of the motion, Economica.net reported.

Such an attempt will meet staunch resistance from the Liberals loyal to prime minister Florin Citu and from the Social Democrats (PSD).

The no-confidence motion was already presented in a joint meeting of the two chambers last week, but no further steps were taken.

The reformist USR-PLUS insists on observing the three-day deadline (for debating and voting the motion) mentioned in the Constitution, calculated from the day the motion is presented to lawmakers. However, PM Citu and his supporters argue that the Constitutional Court must first rule (on September 28) on their objections to the motion. They claim that the Government was not appropriately informed about the motion. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 09:19
17 September 2021
Politics
Romania's Constitutional Court defers key decision on no-confidence motion against Govt.
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 09:41
Politics

Romanian Liberal leader Orban seeks to unblock no-confidence motion against PM Citu

20 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, who also serves as Chamber of Deputies speaker, plans to unblock the no-confidence motion filed by reformist USR-PLUS against the Government.

He also argued in favour of preserving the ruling coalition with USR-PLUS. There’s no other option, he explained: “What other ally do we have, as long as we have already decided not to team up with the Social Democrats?”

Orban said that he wants to summon the Parliament’s leading body (Permanent Bureau) on Monday, September 20, with a view of scheduling the debates and the vote of the motion, Economica.net reported.

Such an attempt will meet staunch resistance from the Liberals loyal to prime minister Florin Citu and from the Social Democrats (PSD).

The no-confidence motion was already presented in a joint meeting of the two chambers last week, but no further steps were taken.

The reformist USR-PLUS insists on observing the three-day deadline (for debating and voting the motion) mentioned in the Constitution, calculated from the day the motion is presented to lawmakers. However, PM Citu and his supporters argue that the Constitutional Court must first rule (on September 28) on their objections to the motion. They claim that the Government was not appropriately informed about the motion. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 09:19
17 September 2021
Politics
Romania's Constitutional Court defers key decision on no-confidence motion against Govt.
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1